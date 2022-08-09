CT Sun Notebook: Sun Display Perseverance Amid Difficult Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun went 2-1 in this week’s games despite some unfortunate events that took place over the three-game stretch.

A lot happened off the court, including the death of coach Curt Miller’s mother and WNBA star Brittney Griner being sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia.

The Sun just happened to face Griner’s team, the Phoenix Mercury, twice last week. Griner’s sentence was announced Thursday prior to the Sun and Mercury’s matchup. The two teams agreed to lock arms in solidarity and held a 42-second moment of silence, the number Griner sports in the WNBA, before the opening tip-off.

Sun star and reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones touched upon what it’s like to play basketball despite the myriad of issues going on off the court.

“I think the most difficult part is that it’s life. Life is happening,” Jones said, per team-provided audio. “We’re basketball players, and we’re trained to go out there and put our best foot forward. But at the same time, life is happening and things are happening to us.”

Jones continued on about what propelled the team past the Mercury, as the Sun did so without Miller, who was home following the death of his mother.

“That type of energy just makes such a big difference for us. What Nia (Clouden) and DiJonai (Carrington) did when they came onto the court, we can’t overlook that and overlook what they bring to us,” Jones said, per team-provided audio. “… Nia was pressuring the point guards full court. It sets the tone for everybody else behind her to look at her and say, ‘Wow, she’s doing that, there’s no way I’m going to sit back and let her work that hard and not work that hard.'”