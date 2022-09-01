CT Sun Wrap: Candace Parker Leads Sky Offense To Series Tie

The Connecticut Sun dropped Game 3 on Wednesday, 85-77, against the Chicago Sky to lose their series lead in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs.
The Sun fall 1-1, while the Sky get their first win of the series.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Sun came up short in overcoming a notably slow start to Game 2, both offensively and defensively.
In the game’s first quarter, the Sky put together a 10-point cushion over the Sun. Chicago shot 60% (9-for-15) from the field while Connecticut only connected on 31.6% (6-for-19) of their shot attempts. The Sky opened up as the offensive aggressor, with seven of eight Sky players in the first quarter getting on the board. To make matters worse, the Sun committed four first quarter turnovers.
That trend only continued with the scoring gap growing to 15 points in Chicago’s favor by the half.
Connecticut’s offense never managed to build or maintain any sense of offensive momentum in the game with only Jonquel Jones serving as one of only two only double-digit scorers from the Sun. Chicago, who shot over 50% from the field consistently throughout the game, ended the night with all five starters in double figures.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Candace Parker led the Sky in scoring with her 22-point showing. The two-time league MVP finished shooting 8-for-13 from the field while knocking down three of four three-point attempts, securing four rebounds and three blocks.
— Jones contributed a dominant night of her own, finishing as the games leading scorer with 23 points. The 28-year-old veteran went 10-for-17 from the field while also grabbing seven rebounds and two blocks — passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for second all-time in playoff blocks (27) for the Sun, as noted by ESPN.
— Sky guard Allie Quigley contributed 13 points in 33 minutes of work, finishing 4-for-11 from the field while knocking down three three-pointers and dishing out three assists.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set Sun forward Jones’ point total at 14.5 with the over at -115 odds. Last season’s league MVP delivered a strong display with her 23-point performance on Wednesday. A $100 bet on the over would have amounted to $186.96.
UP NEXT
With the series now (up 2-0 or even up a 1-1), the Sun will seek a bounce-back victory on Sunday as the series returns to their home court at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET with ESPN airing the live action.