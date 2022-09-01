CT Sun Wrap: Candace Parker Leads Sky Offense To Series Tie

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun dropped Game 3 on Wednesday, 85-77, against the Chicago Sky to lose their series lead in the semifinals round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Sun fall 1-1, while the Sky get their first win of the series.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun came up short in overcoming a notably slow start to Game 2, both offensively and defensively.

In the game’s first quarter, the Sky put together a 10-point cushion over the Sun. Chicago shot 60% (9-for-15) from the field while Connecticut only connected on 31.6% (6-for-19) of their shot attempts. The Sky opened up as the offensive aggressor, with seven of eight Sky players in the first quarter getting on the board. To make matters worse, the Sun committed four first quarter turnovers.

That trend only continued with the scoring gap growing to 15 points in Chicago’s favor by the half.

Connecticut’s offense never managed to build or maintain any sense of offensive momentum in the game with only Jonquel Jones serving as one of only two only double-digit scorers from the Sun. Chicago, who shot over 50% from the field consistently throughout the game, ended the night with all five starters in double figures.