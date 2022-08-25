CT Sun Wrap: DeWanna Bonner Leads Way, Sun Advance To Semifinals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Dallas Wings, 73-58, on Wednesday, punching their ticket to face the Chicago Sky in the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Sun take the series in three games, while the Wings endure elimination.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun escaped a gritty back-and-forth defensive battle with a crucial third quarter.

In the first half of the series-deciding game, the Sun took charge of the turnover battle, with Connecticut racking up six forced turnovers to Dallas’ two, entering the third quarter. That gritty defense continued in the second half with the Sun defense finishing with 14 total steals on the night.

The Wings, who struggled greatly to contain last season’s WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones in Game 1, reduced her on-court threat by drawing three personal fouls by the second quarter. However, in the third, the Sun offense would put together the most pivotal quarter of their season — outscoring the Wings 23-12 to gain an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite scoring just 34 points in the first half, the Sun had five scorers who finished in double-digits.