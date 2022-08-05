CT Sun Wrap: Second-Half Effort Leads Sun To 77-64 Win Vs. Mercury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury, 77-64, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday night. The night was also commemorated with a moment of silence for Brittney Griner, who received a nine-year prison sentence from the Russian government on the same night.

The win moved the Sun up to 22-10 on the season, and the Mercury dropped to 13-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun appeared to be having trouble with the Mercury’s 2-3 zone defense in the first half of Thursday’s matchup. However, Connecticut stepped up its defense in the second half, holding Phoenix to 3-for-20 from the field in the third quarter. The Sun outscored the Mercury 32-19 in the second half, as three players scored in double figures for Connecticut. The Sun also dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Mercury 54-29 including 21 offensive rebounds, to help control the tempo in Connecticut’s favor.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones led the Sun in scoring with 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. The reigning-WNBA MVP shot 3-for-7 from the floor and 7-for-9 from the charity strike.

— Brionna Jones was, once again, a key contributor off the bench. Brionna Jones tied Jonquel Jones with 5 offensive rebounds and was one rebound short of a double-double of her own. Brionna Jones scored 13 points off the bench.

— Skylar Diggins-Smith led the game with 16 points, in the absence of Diana Taurasi, who was out due to a right quad injury. The Mercury guard shot 5-for-15 from the floor, 1-for-3 from the 3-point line and 5-for-8 from the free throw line to go along with blocked shots in the losing effort against Connecticut.