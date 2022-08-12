CT Sun Wrap: Sun Cruise To Another Dominant Victory In Los Angeles

In a repeat performance from Tuesday, the Connecticut Sun cruised to a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, coming away with a 93-69 win at Crypto.com Arena.
The Sun remain in third place in the WNBA standings with a 25-11 record while the Sparks lost out on a playoff spot and fell to 13-22.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
On Tuesday, the Sun had no problems beating the Sparks behind a lopsided turnover and rebounding margin. On Thursday, they rode their size advantage to dominance in the paint and a 24-point victory.
Connecticut scored over 50 points in the paint in this one, shooting 57.4% (27-for-47) from inside the arc. The Sun seemingly held a 15-point lead throughout the contest, allowing the Sparks to swap baskets at points in the game, knowing they would be able to respond.
The added paint dominance didn’t diminish Connecticut’s ability to control other areas of the game. Los Angeles turned the ball over 17 times and was outrebounded by the Sun, 42-24.
Down to their last chance to secure a playoff spot, Los Angeles allowed themselves to be thoroughly dominated.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Alyssa Thomas stuffed the stat sheet. What else is new? The guard/forward tallied a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds. She also recorded five assists, a steal and a block.
— DeWanna Bonner climbed into the top 10 on the WNBA’s all-time rebound list Thursday, but didn’t stop there. The veteran finished with 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
— Jonquel Jones made history of her own, taking control of the Connecticut Sun’s all-time lead in blocks. She finished with three on the night alongside her 17 points and eight rebounds.
