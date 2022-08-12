CT Sun Wrap: Sun Cruise To Another Dominant Victory In Los Angeles

NESN Logo Sign In

In a repeat performance from Tuesday, the Connecticut Sun cruised to a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, coming away with a 93-69 win at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sun remain in third place in the WNBA standings with a 25-11 record while the Sparks lost out on a playoff spot and fell to 13-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On Tuesday, the Sun had no problems beating the Sparks behind a lopsided turnover and rebounding margin. On Thursday, they rode their size advantage to dominance in the paint and a 24-point victory.

Connecticut scored over 50 points in the paint in this one, shooting 57.4% (27-for-47) from inside the arc. The Sun seemingly held a 15-point lead throughout the contest, allowing the Sparks to swap baskets at points in the game, knowing they would be able to respond.

The added paint dominance didn’t diminish Connecticut’s ability to control other areas of the game. Los Angeles turned the ball over 17 times and was outrebounded by the Sun, 42-24.

Down to their last chance to secure a playoff spot, Los Angeles allowed themselves to be thoroughly dominated.