CT Sun Wrap: Sun Enter WNBA Playoffs After Win In Regular-Season Finale

The Connecticut Sun came out on top in their final regular-season matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, 90-83, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improved to 25-11 while the Lynx fell to 14-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun are playing some of their best basketball with the postseason starting Aug. 17. Connecticut shot 52.9% from the field and 65% from the charity stripe Sunday. Since returning from the All-Star break, Connecticut has gone 11-3. The Sun look to carry the momentum into the playoffs and secure the franchise’s first WNBA Championship.

Minnesota’s playoff hopes were crushed with the loss, and it marked the final game for Sylvia Fowles with the veteran set to retire after this season. Fowles has had quite the career earning a lengthy list of accolades, including holding the WNBA’s record for most all-time rebounds. She collected another 12 rebounds Sunday, eclipsing the 4,000-rebound mark in the process.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Natisha Hiedeman shot the lights out from three. She finished the day with 15 points while shooting 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

— Alyssa Thomas also had herself a day. She tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.