CT Sun Wrap: Sun Shine Bright In Lopsided Win Over Sparks

The Connecticut Sun ran away with a 97-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.
The Sun remain in third place in the WNBA standings with a 23-11 record while the Sparks tumble to 13-21.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Connecticut took control of two key departments — turnovers and rebounding — to cruise past the Sparks.
The Sparks could never get it going against the Sun’s defense with Connecticut forcing 18 turnovers before the third quarter even came to a close.
And for two teams that do a ton of damage in the paint, the Sun imposed their will on the interior to seize complete command of the contest. Connecticut not only outrebounded Los Angeles, 40-23, but the Sun did an incredible job on the defensive glass as they allowed only one offensive rebound.
By taking care of business down low and by causing turnovers, the Sun had barely had any problems obtaining another win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jonquel Jones delivered a strong performance for the Sun. She netted 18 of her game-high 21 points in the first half while grabbing 10 rebounds to notch a double-double.
— Alyssa Thomas continued to do a little bit of everything, tallying 11 points and a game-high seven assists. She also recorded four rebounds and four steals.
— Brionna Jones just keeps on being a factor off the bench. She scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win.
