CT Sun Wrap: Sun Survive Historic Playoff Performance From Candace Parker

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky, 68-63, on Sunday to swing home-court advantage in the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs.
The Sun lead the best-of-five series 1-0.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It took five tries, but the Sun have finally defeated the Sky in 2022.
A 14-2 run to the end of the third quarter was the difference maker in this one, with Connecticut’s defense stifling Chicago’s offense. In fact, that was the story all night, despite Sky forward Candace Parker’s best efforts.
The Sun forced 12 turnovers, outpacing the Sky in shots 75-to-68. The fast-paced Game 1 surprisingly benefitted Curt Miller’s squad, with the Sun running the Sky into the ground in the first and third quarters. Chicago had trouble advancing the ball passed half court at points.
Offensively, the Sun were at their best, securing 12 offensive rebounds. At the end of the night, Connecticut led the charge in team rebounds, assists, steals and turnovers forced. Flat out domination for the first win in five tries.
Though Parker and the Sky went on an incredible run of their own in the fourth, the Sun’s team effort earned the victory.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Parker is one of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA. On Sunday, she almost single-handedly won the game for Chicago. The veteran finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and six blocks.
— Alyssa Thomas continued to be a woman who does it all for the Sun, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal. She became Connecticut’s all-time playoff leading scorer in the victory.
— DeWanna Bonner continued her recent hot streak, scoring 15 points while finishing with nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
WAGER WATCH
Connecticut entered Sunday’s game as the underdog, with BetMGM setting the line at -3.5 in favor of Chicago. The Sun had no problem covering at -105 odds. A $100 bet on Connecticut would have totaled $195.24.
UP NEXT
The Sun and Sky will continue their series Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.