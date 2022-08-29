CT Sun Wrap: Sun Survive Historic Playoff Performance From Candace Parker

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky, 68-63, on Sunday to swing home-court advantage in the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Sun lead the best-of-five series 1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It took five tries, but the Sun have finally defeated the Sky in 2022.

A 14-2 run to the end of the third quarter was the difference maker in this one, with Connecticut’s defense stifling Chicago’s offense. In fact, that was the story all night, despite Sky forward Candace Parker’s best efforts.

The Sun forced 12 turnovers, outpacing the Sky in shots 75-to-68. The fast-paced Game 1 surprisingly benefitted Curt Miller’s squad, with the Sun running the Sky into the ground in the first and third quarters. Chicago had trouble advancing the ball passed half court at points.

Offensively, the Sun were at their best, securing 12 offensive rebounds. At the end of the night, Connecticut led the charge in team rebounds, assists, steals and turnovers forced. Flat out domination for the first win in five tries.