CT Sun Wrap: Wings Avoid Elimination, Earn Game 2 Win Over Sun

The Connecticut Sun fell short against the Dallas Wings, 89-79, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in the second game of their best-of-three WNBA playoff series.

The series is now tied 1-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun struggled on both ends of the court following a 93-68 win in the opener of the first-round series on Thursday. They came out flat, finishing the first quarter with a mere seven points to Dallas’ 22. The Sun shot just 45.2% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, while Dallas shot 48% overall and 42.3% from three-point land.

Connecticut’s defense lacked as it continued to get caught out of position. The Sun allowed the Wings to record 28 assists after holding them to just 11 on Thursday. The Wings dominated the glass on both ends of the floor, something Sun head coach Curt Miller said would be a difference maker heading into the series.

Despite their fourth-quarter efforts, including a 22-2 run, the Sun never came within striking distance Sunday afternoon.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones had herself a day for the Sun. She finished the game with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.