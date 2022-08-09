David Krejci Excited For Bruins Return, ‘More Than Happy’

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci expressed his feelings about returning to the Boston Bruins squad for the upcoming season in a press conference on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old spent last season playing in native Czech Republic, taking a step away from the NHL. On Monday, Krejci’s return to the NHL was announced.

Krejci signed a one-year contract with the Bruins worth a $1 million base salary with incentives that could earn him another $2 million, the team announced Monday. He was not the only player to sign with the B’s Monday as captain Patrice Bergeron and newcomer Pavel Zacha also agreed to one-year contracts.

The 2022-23 season will be the 16th year Krejci sports the Black and Gold, and it is evident Krejci can’t wait to return to the B’s and the NHL.

“I’m super excited to come back and can’t wait to start the new season,” Krejci said in his opening statement in a video conference. “… Like I said, I’m really excited to get it going.”

When he decided he wanted to come back to the NHL, he had Boston in mind as a landing spot, and that’s exactly where he ended up.

“That’s the team I want to play for. That’s the only team I want to play for,” Krejci continued. “… I’m more than happy that I’m a Bruin again.”