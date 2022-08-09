David Krejci Reveals ‘Turning Point’ In Decision To Return To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci enjoyed playing the 2021-22 season in his native Czech Republic even more than he imagined. And he appreciated the opportunity to play alongside his fellow countrymen during the IIHF World Championship this spring.

But during that experience, Krejci realized just how badly he wanted to return to the NHL, and specifically to the Boston Bruins. After all, he was reunited with former Bruins teammate David Pastrnak and the well-established connection of those two prompted a “turning point” in the veteran’s decision-making process.

“Obviously, who wouldn’t want to play with one of the best players in the world?” Krejci said of Pastrnak. “I was lucky enough that I got to play with him at the World Championship and that was kind of a turning point in my decision, coming back to the NHL.

“Just playing with him, just kind of seeing what we can still do together, it was pretty cool,” Krejci continued.

Krejci, who has played each of his 15 NHL seasons with the Bruins, agreed to a one-year contract with the organization on Monday. It will be the 16th season he represents the Black and Gold.

Krejci attributed his desire to return to Boston rooted from conversations with Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak. His relationships with those two, along with other teammates in the Bruins locker room, proved to be what Krejci missed most.

“The NHL is one of a kind. I definitely missed it. There’s so much of it I missed, but I think most importantly, I developed a really good relationship with lots of guys on the team,” Krejci said. “And I’ve been in the league a long time. I have so many good friends. So that’s the relationship. That was the part that I missed the most, obviously, you know, the NHL arenas and the Garden. It’s just it’s always special to play there.”