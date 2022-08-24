David Ortiz Urges Red Sox To Keep ‘Fearless’ Rafael Devers Long-Term

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz has expressed already how he feels about wanting the Boston Red Sox to keep Rafael Devers long-term on the team.

And he sung that same tune Wednesday when he called into WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

“He is what everybody wants. And in an era where everybody struggles hitting-wise, he’s one of the best hitters in the game, so, we need to figure out how to keep this kid,” Ortiz said. ‘And I’ve been saying that for the last couple years. I’ve been saying that for a while. This kid is legit. He reminds me so much of myself … because he’s fearless. When I see Devers step up at the plate I have no doubt something is about to happen. He’s one of the elite hitters in the game right now.”

Devers is under contract through next season, so while the Red Sox have time, getting their All-Star third baseman locked up long-term should be a priority. The market only will continue to rise and Devers, understandably, will want to be paid what he’s worth.

Devers has been a bright spot for the Red Sox during a 2022 season that has been underwhelming for many reasons, and he’ll try to continue that trend when Boston continues its series against the Blue Jays.

