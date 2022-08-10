Don Sweeney Offers Update On Bruins’ Contract Talks With David Pastrnak

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is entering the final season of his contract with the Bruins, but general manager Don Sweeney has made clear an extension is on Boston’s radar.

So, where do the negotiations stand?

“Ongoing would probably be the best way to describe it. We’ve been in regular communication,” Sweeney told reporters Wednesday during a news conference. “Obviously, David’s still over in Europe and the likelihood is he’ll come back and we’ll talk between now and then. When he gets back, we’ll maybe have a better idea of a deal timeline. But I don’t have one today and you guys know me well enough, I’m not going to comment publicly on ongoing negotiations, but we’ve been in regular contact with (Pastrnak’s agent).”

Pastrnak has been Boston’s most prolific goal scorer in recent seasons, totaling more than 30 goals five times in his eight-year NHL career. He has scored at least 40 goals twice, including a career-high 48 in 70 games during the 2019-20 season and 40 in 72 games during the most recent campaign.

Obviously, Pastrnak is extremely important to the Bruins’ success, usually on Boston’s top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. And he’s just 26 years old, suggesting the winger from the Czech Republic still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

As such, it’s understandable the Bruins would like to lock him up to a long-term extension. It just needs to be a contract that makes sense for both sides, even if Pastrnak doesn’t sign on the dotted line before the start of the 2022-23 season.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s part of the business,” Sweeney said of potentially entering the upcoming season without Pastrnak signed to a new deal. “You know, leverage is out there and the conversations are ongoing. We’ve made our intentions known all along and we’ll continue to do that, and we’ll go from there. But you know, as far as entering the season with it, not a problem.”