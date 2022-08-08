Dennis Eckersley Announces Final Red Sox Season As NESN Color Commentator

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Eckersley on Monday announced that the 2022 Boston Red Sox season will be his final year as a color analyst with NESN.

The beloved commentator, known for his effortless banter and smart analysis, began his broadcasting career with NESN in 2003 as a studio analyst and later joined the broadcast booth in 2009. Eckersley was awarded a 2021 New England Emmy award for his role on the NESN Red Sox broadcast team.

A six-time Major League Baseball All-Star, Eckersley was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004 after pitching 24 seasons with five teams (Cleveland, Boston, Chicago Cubs, Oakland, and St. Louis), including two stints with the Red Sox (1978-84, 1998). He won both the American League MVP and Cy Young Award in 1992, becoming just the second relief pitcher to win both in the same year.

“After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I am excited about this next chapter of my life,” Eckersley said.

“I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation while transitioning to life after baseball alongside my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren. I’m forever grateful to NESN, the Red Sox, my family and the fans for supporting me throughout my career and through this decision and I look forward to remaining engaged with the team in a variety of capacities for years to come.”

“We are fortunate that Dennis has been a part of our Red Sox coverage on NESN for 20 years. His unbridled passion, nuanced insights and Eck humor will be dearly missed and we are thankful for his many contributions to NESN,” said Sean McGrail, NESN President & CEO. “We wish him the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his life as a grandfather, father, husband and member of Red Sox Nation.”

Eckersley will join NESN’s Tom Caron on the pregame show Tuesday, Aug. 9, to discuss his retirement. As soon as the interview has concluded, it will be uploaded for the media here. Following the interview, Eckersley will call Tuesday’s Brave-Red Sox game at Fenway Park alongside Dave O?Brien and Kevin Youkilis.