Derek Carr Says He’s Removing Himself From Tom Brady-Raiders Chatter

UFC president Dana White dropped a bombshell last week, claiming he set up a deal for the Las Vegas Raiders that would have seen Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski become members of the Black and Silver back in 2020.

While the story is certainly entertaining, it has caused a few headaches for the Raiders.

You see, a potential union with Tom Brady would have fazed Derek Carr out of the Raiders’ starting job. That’s a problem given the fact Carr is still slinging it out in Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis decided to play coy about the exchange in an attempt to save face with his current quarterback.

Speaking of that current quarterback, Carr has been on the receiving end of criticism following the reports. But the 31-year-old is trying to ignore the noise and focus on leading the Raiders.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Carr told reporters following Tuesday’s joint practice sessions with the Raiders, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “It really doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That?s what I hope.”

It’s an unfortunate situation to be in for Carr, who is arguably a top-10 quarterback in the league but understandably would have been cast aside for the legendary Brady.

Perhaps the rumored interest in Brady will be beneficial to Carr, who has enjoyed strong seasons in each of the last two years, combining for 8,907 yards and 50 touchdowns. All is well that ends well.