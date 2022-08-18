Why Deshaun Watson’s (Official) Suspension Helps Patriots On Multiple Levels

NESN Logo Sign In

Regardless of how you feel about Deshaun Watson and the length of his suspension, there’s no denying the final outcome is a positive for the New England Patriots.

The NFL on Thursday announced that it reached a settlement agreement with Watson, who will be fined $5 million and suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The 26-year-old star quarterback has settled most but not all of the 24 civil lawsuits in which he’s accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout a process that dates back to early 2021. He is set to enter his first season with the Cleveland Browns, who acquired him via a blockbuster offseason trade with the Houston Texans and signed him to a record-breaking contract extension.

Now, back to the Patriots.

New England and Cleveland will meet in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. No matter which way you slice it, the game now is more winnable for the Patriots than it would’ve been if Watson were at quarterback. You easily could make the case that the Browns have a more talented roster than New England, and Bill Belichick routinely struggled to contain Watson when the athletic QB played for the Houston Texans.

As of right now, old friend Jacoby Brissett is in line to star for the Browns over Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen. Perhaps Cleveland now swings a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, but he’s an average-at-best quarterback, anyway. No matter who’s under center for the Browns in Week 6, they won’t be nearly as dangerous as Watson.

But it’s not just about Week 6.