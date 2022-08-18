Deshaun Watson Wastes No Time Making His Own ‘Apology’ Worthless

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson only cares about Deshaun Watson. If his actions — alleged and otherwise — haven’t made that clear, Thursday’s performance cemented it.

Watson will miss the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the NFL announced Thursday. The league and the players association reached a settlement that includes an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the Cleveland Browns quarterback who was accused of sexual misconduct from multiple massage therapists.

In the process, Watson (and by extension, the Browns) have put forth a laughable tour de force on how not to handle such a situation. At just about every stop, Watson has proclaimed innocence despite mounting evidence and testimony to the contrary. That path, though, has seen a couple of public-relation detours that seemed far more perfunctory than anything approaching genuine.

Which is kind of wild, by the way, given the original ruling from Judge Sue Robinson, who ruled as an independent arbiter and levied the original six-game suspension on Watson. In her ruling, Robinson chastised Watson for a lack of remorse.

After that ruling, Watson was given a chance to, you know, show remorse and did so in the most half-hearted, controlled way possible: an interview on the team’s social media channels.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the video after confirming he was indeed “super-excited” to be playing tackle football again.

“The decisions I’ve made in my life that have put me in this position, I’d definitely like to have back,” he admitted.