Devin Asiasi Claimed Off Waivers By This Team After Patriots Release

Devin Asiasi won’t be sticking around New England after his release from the Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday claimed Asiasi off waivers, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The third-year tight end would have joined the Patriots’ practice squad if not claimed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Asiasi, a 2020 third-round draft pick, was the only player New England lost to a waiver claim after Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. The Patriots were not awarded any players off waivers.

Every other player released by the Patriots during final cuts now is eligible to re-sign with the team’s practice squad.

Asiasi caught two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, then was a healthy scratch for all but one game last season, finishing with zero receptions. The UCLA product was competing for the third tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in training camp.

Ultimately, the Patriots opted to keep just Henry and Smith on their initial 53-man roster, cutting Asiasi, Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer. They likely will carry at least one tight end on their practice squad to provide additional depth at the position. New England also cut 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene earlier this month.