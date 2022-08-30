Devin Asiasi Release Further Cements Patriots’ 2018-20 Drafting Disaster

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks as if the Patriots landed some good players in the last two NFL drafts, but the previous four years were an abject disaster for Bill Belichick.

New England on Tuesday reportedly cut tight end Devin Asiasi who, like recently released Dalton Keene, was taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots now have released five members of that year’s class since drafting them. To be fair, five players — Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Mike Onwenu and Justin Jerron — remain and at least are solid contributors.

Still, it’s worth listing every player the Patriots have drafted since 2017, along with their current status.

2017

Derek Rivers: gone

Antonio Garcia: gone

Deatrich Wise: starter

Conor McDermott: gone

2018

Isaiah Wynn: starter (for now)

Sony Michel: gone

Duke Dawson: gone

Ja’Whaun Bentley: starter

Christian Sam: gone

Braxton Berrios: gone

Danny Etling: gone

Keion Crossen: gone

Ryan Izzo: gone

2019

N’Keal Harry: gone

Joejuan Williams: on injured reserve (probably was going to be cut)

Chase Winovich: gone

Damien Harris: starter

Yodny Cajuste: backup

Hjalte Froholdt: gone

Jarrett Stidham: gone

Byron Cowart: gone

Jake Bailey: starter

Ken Webster: gone

2020

Kyle Dugger: starter

Josh Uche: TBD, likely backup

Anfernee Jennings: backup (had a great training camp, though)

Devin Asiasi: gone

Dalton Keene: gone

Justin Rohrwasser: gone

Mike Onwenu: starter

Justin Herron: backup

Cassh Maluia: gone

Dustin Woodward: gone