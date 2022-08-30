Devin Asiasi Reported Release Had Everyone Slandering Patriots For Same Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

A familiar sentiment returned to the forefront Tuesday with the Patriots’ reported release of a recent third-round draft pick: New England had a horrid stretch of drafts under Bill Belichick.

The trade of former first-round receiver N’Keal Harry earlier this summer brought the topic back and the reported release of tight end Devin Asiasi — the second 2020 third-rounder to be released by the Patriots this summer — had many blasting Belichick and company.

The amount of tweets regarding the Patriots indicated just how bad the train wreck has been, though it’s not an earth-shattering development.

The Patriots had 13 first, second, and third-round picks between 2018 and 2020. Right now, it looks like they went 2-for-13. pic.twitter.com/Nc0lv3DzP6 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 30, 2022

Both third-round tight ends from 2020 – Keene and Asiasi – out the door after two seasons. Asiasi has had his moments as a receiver in practices but never made an impact. The two combined for 5 catches in their Pats careers. https://t.co/8U8Z1YXvFq — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 30, 2022

Looks like the Pats corrected course last year but 2018-2020 is ugly. pic.twitter.com/CH9vx5U1lh — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 30, 2022

Fans were left slandering, as well.