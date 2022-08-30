Devin Asiasi Reported Release Had Everyone Slandering Patriots For Same Reason

A familiar sentiment returned to the forefront Tuesday with the Patriots’ reported release of a recent third-round draft pick: New England had a horrid stretch of drafts under Bill Belichick.
The trade of former first-round receiver N’Keal Harry earlier this summer brought the topic back and the reported release of tight end Devin Asiasi — the second 2020 third-rounder to be released by the Patriots this summer — had many blasting Belichick and company.
The amount of tweets regarding the Patriots indicated just how bad the train wreck has been, though it’s not an earth-shattering development.
Fans were left slandering, as well.
New England’s tight end group remains headlined by Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, two starting-caliber NFL players, and there remains the chance for the Patriots to add a veteran like O.J. Howard or elevate an internal option to the third tight end spot.
But it nevertheless has been a complete fail when as it pertains to recent drafts, save for a handful of selections.