Devin McCourty Wants To Prove Bill Belichick Right About Patriots Safeties

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Chris Berman (yes, that Chris Berman) on Monday asked Bill Belichick a question that could’ve resulted in a boilerplate non-answer.

“What position group do you feel most confident about?” Berman asked.

But Belichick actually gave a real answer, and one that’s hard to argue with: the safeties. The New England Patriots head coach praised each member of the loaded group before saying, “That’s probably the No. 1”.

(You can click here to read Belichick’s full comments.)

Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty was asked about Belichick’s comments during locker room availability after Monday’s practice. He revealed that he’d already heard/read the remarks, and also praised each member of the group while explaining what makes it so good.

“I like our group,” McCourty said. ” … I think we have a unique group because even the three guys who returned from last year as the top group: (Kyle Dugger’s) a D-2 player who, everybody said, ‘Why would they draft him? — he had to prove that; (Adrian Phillips) coming up undrafted, sat on the couch for 10 weeks and sat his rookie year; and I was the reach years ago. So, I think we have a standard of all these guys that come in and compete. None of us come in with kind of a mindset that we’re good.

“And you know, when you add to that a guy like Jabrill Peppers, first-round pick who’s played a lot of good football in this league coming off of an injury. And then I think one of the coolest stories has been (Joshuah Bledsoe). You know, Bled missed all of last year, had to learn from watching film and not participating which is really hard to do when you’re a rookie. I think it’s made a very good group that’s pushed each other to be better.”