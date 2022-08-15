Did Bill Belichick Just Reveal Major Detail About Patriots Play-Calling Mystery?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — We’re not the only news outlet that wrote about Bill Belichick’s testy exchange with a reporter after last Thursday’s preseason game between the Patriots and the Giants.

And given what happened Monday morning, you almost wonder whether Belichick read all the headlines.

In case you missed it, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge shared playcalling duties against New York, with the former delivering plays to Brian Hoyer and the latter seizing the reins once Bailey Zappe entered the game. The situation fueled ongoing theories that Patricia and Judge are engaged in a play-calling competition, after which one will be awarded Josh McDaniels’ old job.

Belichick after the game was in no mood to discuss the ongoing mystery, both interrupting and dismissing reporters while saying New England is going through a “process.”

Well, to say things were different Monday would be a large understatement. When asked by a reporter about the playcalling “process” and whether there is, in fact, a competition, a cheerful, laughing Belichick played along — and even answered the question.

Reporter: “What’s the nature of that process? Is it competitive like it is for the players?”

Belichick: “No, that doesn’t have anything to do with it.”