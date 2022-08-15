Did Bill Belichick Just Reveal Major Detail About Patriots Play-Calling Mystery?

FOXBORO, Mass. — We’re not the only news outlet that wrote about Bill Belichick’s testy exchange with a reporter after last Thursday’s preseason game between the Patriots and the Giants.
And given what happened Monday morning, you almost wonder whether Belichick read all the headlines.
In case you missed it, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge shared playcalling duties against New York, with the former delivering plays to Brian Hoyer and the latter seizing the reins once Bailey Zappe entered the game. The situation fueled ongoing theories that Patricia and Judge are engaged in a play-calling competition, after which one will be awarded Josh McDaniels’ old job.
Belichick after the game was in no mood to discuss the ongoing mystery, both interrupting and dismissing reporters while saying New England is going through a “process.”
Well, to say things were different Monday would be a large understatement. When asked by a reporter about the playcalling “process” and whether there is, in fact, a competition, a cheerful, laughing Belichick played along — and even answered the question.
Reporter: “What’s the nature of that process? Is it competitive like it is for the players?”
Belichick: “No, that doesn’t have anything to do with it.”
Reporter: “Then how would you characterize the process?”
Belichick: “We don’t have time for that. I appreciate the question — I really do. I know how interested you are in that subject. And I’d love to be able to shed a little more light on it, but, honestly, it’s a much longer conversation.”
Reporter: “You did shed some light — it’s not competitive — so, you did shed some light on it.”
Belichick: “Hey, just trying to help out.”
Compare these two videos:
So, unless Belichick was lying or left himself some sort of out that we’re not seeing, it seems like we can put the play-caller competition theories to bed. Patricia himself indicated as much during his own media availability Monday morning.
Of course, none of this tells us who eventually will call offensive plays for the Patriots. That remains to be determined and/or revealed.
The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers on Friday night in the second preseason game for both teams. We’ll see if the events of the evening offer any additional clues on this still-confusing storyline.
