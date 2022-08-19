Did Celtics Just Hint They Aren’t Trading Away Star Jaylen Brown?

NESN Logo Sign In

It looked like the Boston Celtics tried to hint at something on social media Friday afternoon with rumors still swirling about the team potentially packaging Jaylen Brown in a trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

While it might not exactly be the case, it felt like the Celtics revealed Brown would be staying put in Boston when they featured him prominently in a simple tweet alongside Jayson Tatum in an effort to entice fans to buy tickets for the upcoming season.

Secure your seats for the 2022-2023 season ??



?: https://t.co/UOM8EaegZf pic.twitter.com/KYgLeBTdzD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 19, 2022

It’s not like it’s someone from the Celtics front office coming out and saying Brown won’t get traded, but it seems like the next best thing for those who want the former No. 3 overall pick to stay in Boston.

The tweet from the Celtics is basically an advertisement for fans to come and watch Brown in Green this season. On the other hand, it’s obviously a no-brainer decision to include your two best players and marketable stars in a promo image to try to get fans to shell out their money for tickets.

Brown has been front and center in a rumored trade package for Durant since the 12-time All-Star requested to leave Brooklyn almost two months ago. While Brown’s name has reportedly come up in conversation, one NBA executive believes the All-Star combo guard remains loyal to the Celtics. Even teammate Grant Williams spoke out recently that he talked to Brown about the possible trade scenarios and that he understands it’s part of the business.

This isn’t the first time the Celtics have shown their support for Brown on social media in a somewhat ambiguous way. They dropped a hype video centered around Brown last week.