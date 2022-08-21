Did Dana White’s Story Reveal QB Who Tom Brady Ripped On ‘The Shop’?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady had the sports world playing a guessing game last summer when he ripped an unnamed quarterback on HBO’s “The Shop.”

And a little over a year after that memorable television appearance, the mystery man might have finally been revealed Saturday night.

Dana White dropped a bombshell as he chopped it up with Rob Gronkowski on ESPNplus’ “UFC 278 with the Gronks” broadcast. The UFC president claimed Brady and Gronkowski joining the Las Vegas Raiders two years ago was “a done deal,” but then-head coach Jon Gruden nixed the additions at the 11th hour. The star quarterback ultimately signed on with the Buccaneers, and Gronkowski came out of retirement and followed him to Tampa Bay.

White’s stunning revelation prompted many to recall Brady talking about his first foray into free agency with LeBron James and company. The most notable soundbite, of course, was Brady chastising a team that lost interest in him late in the process. The seven-time Super Bowl champion thought to himself, “You’re sticking with that (expletive)?” referring to the quarterback said team chose over him.

Jimmy Garoppolo initially was a popular answer among those who tried to crack Brady’s code, as the two signal-callers have history and the San Francisco 49ers are the latter’s hometown team. But if White’s tale is true — it received confirmation from Gronkowski — then it might have been Carr who was lambasted by TB12.

Brady vowed to give hell to the team that slighted him on the open market, and he certainly did so when the Bucs and Raiders met in Week 7 of the 2020 season. The future Hall of Fame threw for 369 with four touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 45-20 win at Allegiant Stadium.