Dodgers’ Walker Buehler Announces Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a noteworthy blow to their starting rotation on Tuesday.

Right-hander Walker Buehler underwent his second-career Tommy John surgery, ending his 2022 campaign, both announced on the 28-year-old’s Instagram account and reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Tommy John Round 2 let’s roll,” Buehler captioned his latest Instagram post on Tuesday. “See ya where I see ya @dodgers.”

The 28-year-old veteran of six seasons first underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2016 when he was initially drafted by the Dodgers. However, after round two where Buehler also underwent repair of a flexor tendon, the right-hander will also likely miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.



He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 23, 2022

Buehler last pitched for the Dodgers on Jun. 10 against the division-rival San Francisco Giants amid an overall struggling season for the starter. He finishes his season going 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 games — the second lowest of his career — and 65 total innings pitched.

In 11 postseason starts, Buehler has gone 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 15 appearances and 79 2/3 total innings.