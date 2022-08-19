Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Makes Ridiculous Claim About Tua Tagovailoa

NESN Logo Sign In

Many are lukewarm about the skill set of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not Mike McDaniel. The first-year Dolphins coach seems infatuated with Tagovailoa.

It led to McDaniel making a ridiculous claim about the third-year signal caller while he was on the “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.”

“When he throws the ball, every lefty I’ve ever been with, the ball kind of tails like this. Something with science I don’t try to digest,” McDaniel said. “His doesn’t. It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”

Yup, read the second part of that quote from McDaniel again. That is very lofty praise for Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Le Batard even gave McDaniel a chance to couch or change his stance, and after a very long pause, the 39-year-old coach stood pat with what he had said.

McDaniel did seem to walk back his hot take a little bit later in the interview, but in a tongue-twisting manner that wasn’t exactly easy to comprehend.