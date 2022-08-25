Eight Things We Learned From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — Before taking the field Friday night for their preseason finale, the New England Patriots joined the Las Vegas Raiders for a pair of joint practices in the oppressive desert heat.

Here are eight things we learned after watching those two practices:

1. The offense ended camp on a high note

After a Tuesday practice that featured just one fruitful team-drills period for Mac Jones’ first-team offense, they fared much better on Day 2. Their final training camp practice featured two tight-window touchdown passes from Jones to Jakobi Meyers and one from Jones to Hunter Hunter, with the latter coming on a gotta-have-it red-zone rep. The Patriots’ rocky transition to a new offense has been the No. 1 storyline of the summer, and Wednesday provided some reasons for optimism as Week 1 approaches. Two-minute situations, in particular, have been an area of strength for Jones and company of late.

2. ? but we still haven’t them run the ball effectively

On Day 1 with the Raiders, the Patriots’ starting offense ran the ball seven times. The result: one nice Rhamondre Stevenson gain and six run stuffs. On Day 2, they hardly ran it at all, calling just four designed run plays (including a jet sweep to tight end Jonnu Smith) in 31 11-on-11 reps. New England’s ground game — its greatest offensive asset last season — has been stuck in neutral all summer as players adjust to the new outside-zone blocking scheme. And the Patriots now could be without lead back Damien Harris for a spell after he left Wednesday’s practice with an apparent injury. Backups Stevenson and Ty Montgomery both have played well, but the rushing attack as a whole hasn’t looked close to game-ready.

3. Jakobi Meyers is the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver

Meyers’ staying power is impressive. Last offseason, the Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne on Day 1 of free agency. Their best receiver in training camp: Meyers. This year, they traded for DeVante Parker and used a second-round draft pick on Tyquan Thornton. Their best receiver in training camp: Meyers again. The undrafted fourth-year pro led all Patriots in targets and receptions from Jones this summer and finished camp with a flourish, catching five of his six targets Wednesday and hauling in two highlight-reel touchdowns.

4. Right tackle remains a question mark

Isaiah Wynn returned to the field this week after a lengthy injury-related absence, but he was unable to finish Wednesday’s practice. This has been a less-than-stellar summer for the 2018 first-rounder, who hasn’t looked natural in his move from left to right tackle and has struggled to stay healthy. The Patriots reportedly have called teams about a possible Wynn trade, which would free up $10.4 million in salary cap space. Who would replace him? That’s another question. Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron and Mike Onwenu all have seen reps at right tackle this summer, with Herron subbing in when Wynn left the field Wednesday.

5. Matthew Judon continues to disrupt

The Pro Bowl edge rusher caused chaos in the backfield in both joint practices this week. During one stretch Tuesday, Judon drew a hold and was in on two sacks. On Wednesday, he notched a pass breakup, a run stuff and a sack in the span of five or six reps. He’s been the Patriots’ best front-seven defender throughout camp, returning to his disruptive ways after last year’s disappearing act. The question now is whether Judon can maintain that over the course of a full season and whether players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise can provide the pass-rushing depth they lacked behind Judon and Christian Barmore in 2021.