Eric Hosmer is on his way to help the Boston Red Sox.

Boston earned its third-straight win Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros.

The win over the Astros wasn’t the only win for the Red Sox on Tuesday as the acquisition of Hosmer should help their first base struggles so far this season.

