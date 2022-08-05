Eric Hosmer ‘Excited To Join’ Red Sox Following Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman who is excited about joining the ball club.

Eric Hosmer, acquired at Tuesday’s trade deadline, held a pregame press conference on Thursday before making his return to Kansas City for the first time since 2017 — and discussed the trade deadline process which landed him in Boston, along with prior mutual interest with the Red Sox.

“Didn’t really know if I was going anywhere until the last day there,” Hosmer told reporters, as tweeted by Rob Bradford of WEEI. “And then got the word of possibly being moved… it’s one of those things you don’t really think about until you get that call or until someone from the organization kinda fills you up to date and lets you know what?s happening.”

Hosmer added: “I’m happy to be here in Boston. I think this is a spot where at the beginning of the deadline, or at the beginning of that last day, I really didn’t know that it was in play… I’m excited to join a group that’s won before, they know what they’re doing, they know how to win, and a group that still believes they can a lot of stuff done here in the next two months.”

Hosmer has good reason to be excited about calling Fenway Park his new home. The 32-year-old veteran is a career .354 hitter at Fenway, having belted three home runs and four doubles with 17 RBIs in 24 games played in Boston.