Eric Hosmer Exits Red Sox-Braves Due To Left Knee Contusion

Hosmer's Fenway debut as a member of the Red Sox was cut short

by

Eric Hosmer’s Fenway Park debut as a member of the Red Sox was cut short Tuesday night.

During a fourth-inning at-bat, the Boston first baseman fouled a ball off his left knee. Hosmer was looked at by a team trainer and manager Alex Cora. He finished his at-bat and was struck out by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton.

The Red Sox announced Hosmer had a left knee contusion injury, per NESN broadcast. Bobby Dalbec subbed on for Hosmer in the fifth inning, cutting Hosmer’s night short.

The injury comes on the day Chris Sale underwent wrist surgery, and relief pitcher Tanner Houck was placed on the injured list.

