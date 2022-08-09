Eric Hosmer Reportedly Rejected Trade Persuasion Attempt From Padres

San Diego was forced to rework its Juan Soto trade

Eric Hosmer had no interest in relocating from San Diego to Washington, D.C.

Hosmer reportedly was included in the initial framework of the blockbuster Nationals-Padres trade that sent Juan Soto to the Pacific Coast. However, the deal couldn’t be finalized until it was green-lit by Hosmer, who had a no-trade clause in his contract.

The veteran first baseman decided not to approve a trade to the Nationals, despite San Diego’s best efforts. In a column published Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shed light on how the Padres tried to convince Hosmer to OK the move.

“The inclusion of Hosmer was a gambit by the Padres to lower their luxury-tax payroll number,” Passan wrote. “Washington had agreed to take on $8 million of the $44 million remaining on the final 3 1/2 years of his contract. Hosmer, however, didn’t want to go to Washington amid its reboot and made that clear when he said he would invoke his no-trade privileges and block a deal, even if the Padres were willing to include a trade kicker and financially incentivize him to accept the move. Early in the morning, he made it clear: He was rejecting the trade.”

The decision paid off for Hosmer, who ultimately was traded to the Boston Red Sox before the deadline. The four-time Gold Glove winner joined a team that still is in the American League wild card race and needed his services at first base. Hosmer also has a real shot at being Boston’s Opening Day first baseman next season.

As for the Nationals, it’s probably going to be quite a while before they’re contending for a playoff spot again.

