NFL Insider Claims 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo Have Two Options Left

The clock continues to tick for the San Francisco 49ers and displeased quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

During a discussion on NFL Network’s “Up To The Minute” program, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported two options remain on the table for the organization and quarterback to resolve their ongoing dilemma.

“He is not their future quarterback,” Rapoport said. “They made it abundantly clear that it is going to be Trey Lance. Are the 49ers going to be able to trade him and his 20-plus million-dollar salary? My understanding is a trade partner as of right now, absence of quarterback injury does not exist. … The options are either cut him or somehow, someway keep him on the roster.”

With the start of the upcoming NFL season just around the corner, the timeframe for both sides continues to close. Garoppolo, entering his ninth season, has made it abundantly clear that the direction of the organization in regards to their go-to quarterback choice, leaves Garoppolo wanting out.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan said “any scenario is possible,” during his post-practice presser, ahead of the team’s final preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo is currently owed $24.2 million remaining on his five-year contract worth $137.5 million, which was initially signed prior to the 2018 season. The 30-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.