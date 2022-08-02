How ESPN Graded Red Sox, Astros For Deadline Christian Vázquez Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Astros faced off in the 2021 American League Championship Series, but they’ve been on different trajectories this season, with Boston hovering around .500 while Houston has established itself as a legitimate World Series contender.

This reality was evident Monday night when the Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros for prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

Boston remains in playoff contention — three games back of a wild card spot entering Tuesday — and both Valdez and Abreu could develop into impact players at the major league level. But it’s clear the Astros are in win-now mode, while the Red Sox toed the line between buying and selling.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield handed out grades to the Red Sox and Astros in wake of the Vázquez trade, and both clubs received a solid “B” from the baseball scribe.

ESPN’s grade for Red Sox: B

ESPN’s grade for Astros: B

The Astros already have an excellent defensive catcher in Martín Maldonado, but he doesn’t offer much offensively. So, Vázquez will be an upgrade in that regard.

Houston also boosted its lineup Monday by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade that included the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini should improve the Astros’ production at first base, where Yuli Gurriel has significantly regressed at age 38 after winning the AL batting crown in 2021.