ESPN Lists Potential Record-Breaking Games For Lakers’ LeBron James

This upcoming season will likely add to the legendary legacy of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
James, who is entering his 20th NBA season, is currently 1,326 points short of overtaking fellow former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s leader in points scored, in league history.
According to ESPN, here are 10 games this upcoming season in which James could potentially break Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — set on April 5, 1984, and previously set by Wilt Chamberlain’s record:
Jan. 28 — at Boston Celtics
The soonest date ESPN listed for James to potentially break the 38-year-old record is during the second and final 2022-23 regular season matchup in Boston, against the Celtics. James is currently averaging 28.8 points per game in 56 previous career matchups against the Celtics.
Jan. 30 — at Brooklyn Nets
In the Lakers regular season series finale against the Nets, James could break the record at Brooklyn. In 59 games played in his career against the Nets, James currently averages 27.7 points per game.
Jan. 31 — at New York Knicks
The following night, also in New York, the Lakers play their first of two against the Knicks. James is 26.6 points per game scorer in 56 career games against the Knicks.
Feb. 2 — at Indiana Pacers
On the road in Indiana for the final regular season meet, James will face the Pacers for the 63rd time in his career. He currently averages 27.4 points per game when facing them.
Feb. 4 — at New Orleans Pelicans
James is scheduled to take on the Pelicans four times during the 2022-23 season, with two of those matchups serving as potential record-setters. Previously playing 43 games against the Pelicans, James has averaged 27.2 points per game in his career.
Feb. 7 — vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
In the Lakers’ first regular season meet against the Thunder, James could overtake the record against the team he partook in defeating to claim his first NBA title — as a member of the Miami Heat. In 34 previously played games against the Thunder, including eight against the Seattle Supersonics, James has averaged 28.1 points per game.
Feb. 9 — vs. Milwaukee Bucks
During the second of two against the Bucks, James will have a chance to claim the No. 1 spot on the scorer’s list in front of his home crowd at the Crypto.com Arena. In 60 games played against the Bucks in his career, James has averaged 28.7 points per game.
Feb. 11 — at Golden State Warriors
A very familiar foe could serve as the opponent to watch James attain the all-time scoring record in the Warriors. Having played Golden State four times in the NBA Finals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), James averages 27.6 points per game in 36 career games against the Warriors.
Feb. 13 — at Portland Trail Blazers
In their final of four regular season meets against the Trail Blazers, James will face Portland for the 41st time in his career, currently averaging 28.5 points in 37 previous career matchups.
Feb. 15 — vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The only team listed twice by ESPN, James and the Pelicans meet for the third of four games in the regular season.
James, a career 27.1 points per game scorer, would only need 49 games to break the record if he scored while maintaining his career average, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
On Wednesday, the 18-time NBA All-Star agreed to a two-year extension with the Lakers, worth $97.1 million.