ESPN Lists Potential Record-Breaking Games For Lakers’ LeBron James

This upcoming season will likely add to the legendary legacy of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

James, who is entering his 20th NBA season, is currently 1,326 points short of overtaking fellow former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s leader in points scored, in league history.

According to ESPN, here are 10 games this upcoming season in which James could potentially break Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — set on April 5, 1984, and previously set by Wilt Chamberlain’s record:

Jan. 28 — at Boston Celtics

The soonest date ESPN listed for James to potentially break the 38-year-old record is during the second and final 2022-23 regular season matchup in Boston, against the Celtics. James is currently averaging 28.8 points per game in 56 previous career matchups against the Celtics.

Jan. 30 — at Brooklyn Nets

In the Lakers regular season series finale against the Nets, James could break the record at Brooklyn. In 59 games played in his career against the Nets, James currently averages 27.7 points per game.

Jan. 31 — at New York Knicks

The following night, also in New York, the Lakers play their first of two against the Knicks. James is 26.6 points per game scorer in 56 career games against the Knicks.

Feb. 2 — at Indiana Pacers

On the road in Indiana for the final regular season meet, James will face the Pacers for the 63rd time in his career. He currently averages 27.4 points per game when facing them.