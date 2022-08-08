Ex-Bruin Cracks Joke After Boston Signs Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are getting the band back together, and Andrew Ference wants to join the party.

Well, probably not. But the retired defenseman joked about such a scenario Monday after Boston ironed out some business with a pair of franchise greats.

The great Patrice Bergeron mystery officially is over, as the Bruins’ captain has signed a one-year deal that will keep him in Boston for his 19th season with the organization. Also signing a one-year contract Monday was David Krejci, who will put a black and gold sweater back on after playing in his native Czech Republic for a year.

Ference, who won the 2011 Stanley Cup alongside Bergeron and Krejci, shouted out the Bruins on Twitter after the club inked the two veteran centers.