Ex-Bruin Cracks Joke After Boston Signs Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

Monday was an exciting day for Bruins fans

by

The Bruins are getting the band back together, and Andrew Ference wants to join the party.

Well, probably not. But the retired defenseman joked about such a scenario Monday after Boston ironed out some business with a pair of franchise greats.

The great Patrice Bergeron mystery officially is over, as the Bruins’ captain has signed a one-year deal that will keep him in Boston for his 19th season with the organization. Also signing a one-year contract Monday was David Krejci, who will put a black and gold sweater back on after playing in his native Czech Republic for a year.

Ference, who won the 2011 Stanley Cup alongside Bergeron and Krejci, shouted out the Bruins on Twitter after the club inked the two veteran centers.


The Bruins have not climbed to hockey’s mountaintop since Bergeron, Krejci, Ference and company hoisted the Stanley Cup on that mid-June night in Vancouver 11 years ago. As for Boston’s championship prospects for the upcoming season, DraftKings Sportbook currently has a +3500 price on the B’s to be the last team standing.

More Bruins:

Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Addresses Canadiens Speculation
NESN 360 cta
Previous Article

Baker Mayfield has 'Inside Track' to Panthers Starting QB Job
NFL: Hall of Fame Game-Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Next Article

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Dismisses Josh Jacobs Trade Rumors

Picked For You

Related