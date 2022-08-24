Ex-Celtic Believes Jaylen Brown Could Be ‘Flattered’ By Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

After months of speculation, it appears that the Boston Celtics now have a good idea of what they’ll be working with headed into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to continue their partnership, meaning the rumors surrounding a potential trade of Jaylen Brown for Durant have effectively fizzled out. Now, the Celtics have to play damage control in an effort to get everyone on the same page in the pursuit of Banner 18.

Ime Udoka did his best to put rumors to rest on Tuesday, but the aftermath of months long-speculation in here, with former Celtics world champion Eddie House being the latest to weigh in.

“To me, to even be mentioned in that trade, he could look at it as flattering,” House said in an appearance on the NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Talk Podcast.” “Like, ‘This team really wants me over Kevin Durant.’ You can look at it however you want to, glass half-full or glass half-empty.”

That’s an interesting way to look at things, but certainly one the Celtics would accept considering the circumstances. With Brown facing a sort of reality check, House gave his opinion the reality of the NBA for modern players.

“As far as Jaylen Brown is concerned, this is a part of basketball,” House said. “It’s the business of basketball, and I think no matter what you do, you are always expendable. You always can get traded, and it doesn’t necessarily need to be a place where you want to go, or a place you want to get traded. I’m not a fan of giving up on young players so fast.”

Given the immediate response from Celtics fans following the news that Durant would be staying in Brooklyn, they appear to agree with House.