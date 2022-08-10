Ex-Celtics Player Rumored To Be Joining Pistons Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Celtics players and coaches are well represented among NBA coaching staffs and there reportedly is another defect joining another organization.

Keith Bogans, who ended his career in Boston, is finalizing a deal to join the Detroit Pistons coaching staff according to ESPN’s Frank Isola on Monday.

Bogans is not the most decorated Celtics player of all time, suiting up for just six games as a role player in the 2013-14 season. The then 33-year-old veteran averaged 9.2 minutes per game for a fairly forgettable 25-57 roster.

Bogans joins a number of Celtics alumnus to head elsewhere, headlined by Will Hardy going from Celtics assistant in 2021-22 to head coach of the Utah Jazz. As mentioned, former players have latched on elsewhere as well. Rasheed Wallace joined the Los Angeles Lakers staff and James Posey joined the Washington Wizards staff, both as assistants to their respective organizations.