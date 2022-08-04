Ex-NBA Exec Not Ruling Out LeBron James’ Return To Cavaliers In 2023

NESN Logo Sign In

This NBA offseason has been filled with plenty of intrigues, but it could be topped by what Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James does next offseason.

James is entering the final year of a two-year contract with the Lakers and could hit free agency once again when this upcoming season comes to a conclusion. With that in mind, it has former Brooklyn Nets executive and now ESPN analyst Bobby Marks not ruling out James possibly returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

Marks pegs the Cavaliers as a team to “keep an eye on” if James decides it is time to leave Hollywood behind. Cleveland is an up-and-coming team that notched 22 more wins last season than it did the previous year.

Marks also notes the strong crop of young players on the Cavaliers, including Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, that could entice James to go back to where his NBA career started 19 years ago. And maybe the biggest thing going for the Cavaliers is they will have over $30 million in cap space next offseason, according to Marks, and could give James a massive sum of money.

While Marks lays that groundwork, it could be a moot point if James signs a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay with the Lakers. James is eligible to sign the extension starting Thursday.

But James sticking with the Lakers is far from a foregone conclusion. Los Angeles struggled mightily with a talented roster that didn’t jell last year, finishing 33-49 and missing not only the playoffs, but the play-in tournament entirely.

Could the type of dysfunction that seemed to derail the Lakers’ season cause James to look for greener pastures? Or will he have a tough time turning down nearly $50 million a year for the next two seasons?