Ex-NBA Player Calls Steph Curry ‘One-Dimensional,’ Not Top-Five Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is one of the most accomplished active players in the NBA. Still, he’s still garnering criticism for his evolutionary play style.

Former NBA journeyman Mike James outwardly questioned if a player of Curry’s skillset can be as much of a game-changer as most consider him to be.

“Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James told the “Players Choice” podcast, as transcribed by SF Gate’s Zach Zafran on Wednesday. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.”

For that reason, James has left Curry off of his list of top five active players in the NBA. In his place are Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Curry is a two-time MVP and eight-time All-NBA guard, but James seems to think his game could not translate on any roster. He thinks that Curry would still “kill” but not to the same degree. From his perspective, the other five could light it up in any scenario, but he sees Curry as someone who largely benefits from the Warriors’ system and those around him.

It’s hard to imagine Curry not being able to hit half-court shots on a consistent basis due to his jersey, but his leeway to create off-ball movement as a point guard is unique. The argument could be made that Curry would not be the same playmaker he is today if he was forced to direct the offense with the ball in his hand. Either way, critiquing the game of one of the best and most accomplished players in the league is a strange activity that many pundits spend too much time on.