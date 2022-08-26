Ex-NBA Star Charles Barkley Calls Nets’ Kevin Durant ‘Mr. Miserable’

NESN Logo Sign In

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (two times) Charles Barkely, who spent 16 seasons in the NBA, is no stranger to stiring the pot through his controversial commentary — especially when it comes to his ongoing fued with Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant.

During a guest appearance on Arizona Sports 97.8 FM, Barkley provided his latest unfiltered commentary on Durant on Thursday, including a new nickname for the two-time NBA champion.

“He get mad when we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leder and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.”

Barkley added: “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him ‘Mr. Miserable,’ he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships, and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Durant, who expressed his displeasure with the Nets organization this offseason, rescinded his trade request on Tuesday — intially made, sparking an massive outpour of rumors and commentary from those of the media.

Barkley, who?s assessment was controversially worded as expected, raised some fair critiques about the 12-time All-Star. The Warriors and Nets were both free agent destinations in which Durant elected to sign with out of his own volition. However, it would appear as though a landing spot that would live up to Durant’s satisfaction is out the question.

Last season, Durant, alongside notoriously disgruntled teammate Kyrie Irving, endured a four-game sweep in the first round from the Boston Celtics — ending their second run at delivering a title to Brooklyn.