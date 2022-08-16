Ex-NFL Coach Suggests Why Bill Belichick Didn’t Replace Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots addressed almost all of their most pressing needs over the course of the NFL offseason, with one glaring exception.

New England elected not to bring on a true offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left Foxboro to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, it looks like the trio of head coach Bill Belichick, offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant Joe Judge all will have a hand in leading the Mac Jones-led unit.

The uncertainty surrounding the offensive play-calling duties has been the biggest Patriots storyline for months now and it’s a big reason why some football fans and media members alike aren’t bullish on New England for the upcoming season. But as former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher explained during an interview with the “33rd Team,” Belichick might not have done a disservice to his players by not bringing in a new OC.

“Let’s not think this is something he’s working on for the first time,” Cowher said, as transcribed by WEEI. “He knew Josh McDaniels was going to leave pretty much after this season. So this is something he prepared for. I remember a lot of times when I went outside of my own building in terms of bringing in a new coordinator, you find yourself coaching coaches. I think for Bill, he didn’t want to change anything for the players.”

Cowher added: “He’s always been involved with the offense, in terms of what they’re doing philosophically. What he’s trying to do right now is getting a feel for who he’s more comfortable with calling plays. He’s going to be involved. He’s not making a quick judgment. We sit here and say it’s OK to have quarterback battles. What’s wrong with the concept of having two guys, and seeing who he’s more comfortable with calling plays, which is just as important as the quarterback who’s out there executing the plays?”

Cowher makes a fair point, but Belichick claims Patricia and Judge aren’t in a competition for the offensive play-calling role. Rather, the coaches simply are going through “a process” as the Patriots gear up for the 2022 season.

That process will continue Friday night when New England hosts the Carolina Panthers for a preseason game in wake of three joint practices.