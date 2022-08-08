Ex-NFL Coach Raises Valid Question Amid Mac Jones’ Patriots Camp Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Reports coming out of Patriots training camp haven’t exactly painted quarterback Mac Jones and New England’s offense in a positive light.

Not only have there been lingering concerns about who will call the offensive plays for the Patriots this season. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi also tweeted over the weekend that Jones has had “far more” moments of uncertainty in camp this summer than he did a year ago.

To clarify, this isn't all on Mac. Blocking has been poor (they haven't been able to run the ball a lick in camp) and last night, there were a number of times Mac had to hold because receivers weren't open. Not a wonderful combination… https://t.co/LDqnDIaaW8 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

Obviously, there’s plenty of time to iron out the kinks. It’s early August. The regular season is about a month away. But it’s still a somewhat troubling development given the potential Jones showed in his rookie campaign.

Eric Mangini, a former NFL head coach who spent time on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England, on Monday cautioned to take the recent reports with a grain of salt. He’s not ready to completely overlook the training camp struggles, though, largely because of one significant question hanging over Jones’ sophomore season after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“Now, there’s an issue here where if Mac Jones does struggle, who’s he going to? Who’s he going to?,” Mangini asked on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Who’s going to help him through it? And the only guy I could find on the staff was Brian Hoyer, and he’s the backup quarterback. But besides that, there’s five offensive coaches that left, and so there’s a lot of things going on here, (Kevin) Wildes, and your concern should be a little bit higher than maybe it is.”

There’s been a lot of coaching turnover in New England, with McDaniels’ exit to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders being the most notable subtraction. Jones and McDaniels seemingly were joined at the hip last season, which worked out well for the Patriots QB, and now the 2021 first-round pick is working with a revamped staff while trying to stave off any potential Year 2 growing pains.