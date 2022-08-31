Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Scheduled To Visit With Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

One former New England Patriots wide receiver is reportedly getting another shot at an NFL roster.

Josh Gordon, ex-Patriot of two seasons, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday following a 12-game stint last season. However, according to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Gordon is scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

Last season, Gordon finished with five receptions on 14 targets, totaling 32 receiving yards and one touchdown. That run in Kansas City came following a 2020 campaign in which Gordon saw no on-field action due to failure to satisfy all terms of his conditional reinstatement — the third full season missed in his career due to suspension.

Since his departure from the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Gordon has not played over 12 games in a season. His rookie year of 2012 in which he played 16 games is the most and only 16-game campaign of his entire career.

During his time in New England, 17 games, Gordon partook in the organization’s sixth successful Vince Lombardi trophy run — defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53. The ex-NFL receiving yards leader (2013) wrapped up his tenure as a Patriot with 60 catches, 1,007 total yards, and four touchdowns.

Last season the Titans finished atop the AFC South division at 12-5, yet came up short in the divisional playoff round, losing 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gordon served as one of 43 ex-Pats to be released as a result of the 53-man roster cuts Tuesday.