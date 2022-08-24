Ex-Red Sox Brock Holt Compares His Eephus To Mariano Rivera’s Cutter

Holt's record-setting eephus was thrown 31.1 mph

by

Unless you were living under a rock on Aug. 7, 2021, you likely remember one of the greatest pitching performances in MLB history: Texas Rangers utility man Brock Holt’s scoreless inning to close out a 12-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

In the game, Holt featured a heavy diet of eephus pitches, which became a signature pitch for the utility man across his three pitching appearances. The unique approach begged the question: How would the uncommon pitch have been called using the growing PitchCom device?

“I don’t think we needed signs,” Holt told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “I think everybody knew, it was like Mariano (Rivera), we knew he was throwing the cutter. You knew you were getting the eephus from me.

“Me and (then-Rangers catcher Luis Trevino) were on the same page that day, which is why I was able to get out of that inning unscathed and put a zero up.”

Holt’s outing was memorable because he threw the slowest pitch for a strike in Major League Baseball history, clocking in at 31.1 mph. He logged six strikes on 10 pitches thrown, allowing a hit in the scoreless appearance and dropping his career ERA from 13.50 to 7.71.

To hear the full conversation about Holt’s record-setting outing, how he received the ball after the historic pitch and his experiences as an involved member of the Jimmy Fund, check out the latest episode of the “TC & Company Podcast” on iTunes or Spotify.

More MLB:

Hot Dog Straw Fan Appears To Get Approval From David Ortiz
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Alex Cora Not Making Excuses For Red Sox’s Poor Play Of Late
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden
Next Article

Why Former Raider Believes Jon Gruden Nixed Tom Brady Signing

Picked For You

Related