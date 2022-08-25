Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts To Join Trevor Story In World Baseball Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans have yet another reason to not only watch the World Baseball Classic in March, but also root for Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will join Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story and a stacked Team USA in the WBC event, according to the MLB’s official Twitter account. It promises to be must-watch television for baseball fans.

The team will be coached by 16-year Major League Baseball veteran Mark DeRosa, captained by Mike Trout and features superstars across the league.

First baseman Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado, catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielders Bryce Harper and Cedric Mullins are committed to the roster, too.