Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Has Confusing Time Returning To Fenway Park

One former Boston Red Sox outfielder who referred to Fenway Park as his home struggled greatly during his first go-around as a returning player on Tuesday.

As reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Jackie Bradley Jr. — now a Toronto Blue Jay — underwent a series of confusing encounters prior to Tuesday’s series opener between the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

Bradley, who spent nine of his 10 big league seasons with the Red Sox, reportedly parked in the same spot as when he patrolled Boston’s outfield and needed assistance to locate both the visitor’s clubhouse and the visitor’s batting cages.

On Aug. 4, the Red Sox designated Bradley for assignment following a 91-game tenure — the second of his career — in Boston. The 10-year veteran didn’t assemble the 2022 campaign he, or the Red Sox, envisioned amid his return — batting .210 with one home run and 29 RBIs, collecting 57 hits in 271 at-bats.

Shortly after his release from Boston, Bradley joined the Blue Jays, signing a one-year deal with the division rival. Since then, the 32-year-old has played nine games with the postseason-contending club, hitting .167 (2-for-12) with a double and three RBIs.

In 466 previous games played at Fenway Park, Bradley has hit .262/.339/.436 with 45 homers, 105 doubles, 15 triples, and 217 RBIs in 1,547 at-bats — all as a Red Sox.