Ex-Red Sox Slugger Kyle Schwarber Day-To-Day For Streaking Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber has been one of the biggest reasons why the Phillies are in the mix for a MLB playoff spot, and Philadelphia certainly is hoping the left fielder won’t be sidelined for long.

Schwarber exited Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins with what interim manager Rob Thomson called a mild right calf strain, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. Thomson said Schwarber was consider day-to-day with the injury.

Schwarber told reporters after Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss he probably wouldn’t play Friday but hopes to return as quickly as possible, per Clark.

Schwarber reached base on a walk in the fifth inning, but then was taken out of the game and replaced by Brandon Marsh.

The Phillies, who had a seven-game win streak snapped Thursday, open up a three-game series against the division-leading New York Mets on Friday.