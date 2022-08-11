Ex-Red Sox Slugger Kyle Schwarber Leaves Game With Unknown Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

After bolstering the Boston Red Sox 2021 roster at the Major League Baseball trade deadline for the playoff run that fell just short of a World Series berth, Kyle Schwarber latched on with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s a massive part of their current run but mysteriously exited their matchup with the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Phillies are 9-1 in their last ten games and are riding a seven-game winning streak that was just put into jeopardy. In the fifth inning, Schwarber drew a walk and then was replaced from the game without any sign of injury. Given the 1-0 deficit with two outs in the fifth inning, it would not make any sense to pinch run for the 29-year-old All-Star.

Nobody seemed to know exactly what happened, but he’ll be shelved for the remainder of the Phillies-Marlins game Thursday with a win streak on the line.