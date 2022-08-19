Fernando Tatís Jr. Reportedly Will Meet With Padres Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since his 80-game suspension, Fernando Tatís Jr. will reportedly meet with his Padres teammates before the week ends.

Major League Baseball suspended the San Diego star on Aug. 12 after the 23-year-old tested positive for the anabolic steroid Clostebol. Tatís had yet to play a game in the 2022 season due to a wrist fracture.

The suspension caused waves in the sport as former players and current managers weighed in on the issue. Tatís said he used Clostebol to treat ringworm, and his father, Fernando Tatís Sr., defended his son’s reasoning for the use of the anabolic steroid but not everyone is buying the excuse.

Most importantly, the Padres have turned on Tatís Jr., as their trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell signaled their motivation at a World Series run. It appears the young star is trying to make strides in mending his relationship with the team.

Tatís has met with Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller in a face-to-face meeting Thursday, a source told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. Tatís will then meet with Padres chairman Peter Seidler, who signed off on his historic 14-year, $340 million extension in February of 2021, over the weekend.

Tatís hopes to meet with his teammates before the end of the week as well, but Padres manager Bob Melvin said Thursday the possibility is “still kind of up for debate, if and when that’s going to happen,” as transcribed by Gonzalez.

San Diego outfielder Jurickson Profar is one of Tatís’ closest friends on the Padres and has been speaking with him through the situation.