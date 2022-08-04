Former CT Sun Guard Briann January Reflects On Career As Retirement Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Sue Bird isn’t the only Seattle Storm guard retiring at the end of the 2022 season. A former Connecticut Sun player is calling it a career, too.

Briann January is also in her final WNBA season.

“Understanding this was going to be my last year, I wanted to compete for a championship, and I felt like this team is built to compete for one and put themselves in contention,” the guard recently said in a statement released by the team. ” … Ultimately, it came down to playing in front of my family one more time.”

She attended Arizona State University and began her successful college career in 2005. Throughout her time in Tempe, she earned a series of conference honors, including Pac-10 All-Freshman Team, as well as a first- and second-team selection to the all-Pac-10 team. The Sun Devils went 104-32 during her time on campus.

Her impressive college career led to her being chosen sixth overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever as part of a draft class that also featured Angel McCoughtry, Kristi Toliver and DeWanna Bonner.

January was a part of the Fever from 2009 through 2017, winning a championship in 2012. The 35-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 assists in the 2012 regular season, along with 11.5 points and 3.8 assists in the playoffs.

She accomplished so much for the Fever before heading to the Phoenix Mercury for two seasons. That brief stop in the desert preceded her lengthy move to Connecticut where she joined the Sun prior to the 2020 campaign.